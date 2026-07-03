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Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Students Allegedly Blackmailed Over OnlyFans for Better Grades

Maris Nichols, who has been accused of having sex with several of her students, was allegedly blackmailed over her OnlyFans account for better grades.

Joe Price29 days ago

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