Does the anticipated 'Gotham Knights' live up to its hype as a successor to the 'Arkham' games? We take a look at the newest Batman game from Warner Bros.Kevin Wong
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The 30-year legacy of Harley Quinn has been defined by a few different portrayals by Hollywood actresses. But who is the best so far? Here is our ranking.William Goodman
Here is everything you should be watching this week. From HBO's 'Harley Quinn,' to Prime's 'Paper Girls,' to Netflix's 'Keep Breathing' and more.Karla Rodriguez
Complex created a guide to creating last-minute Halloween costumes inspired by this year's biggest and most memorable moments from TV, movies, and pop culture.Karla Rodriguez