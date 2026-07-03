Alex Ross Perry

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"Listen Up Philip" Star Jason Schwartzman on Sympathizing With Douchebags

The star of "Listen Up Philip" discusses working with Alex Ross Perry and being a rock star.

Eric D. Snider4291 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Listen Up Philip" Director Alex Ross Perry Doesn't Care How Nice You Are

The up-and-coming director discusses his New York Film Festival hit, and why he's of defending his characters.

Nick Schager4292 days ago

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