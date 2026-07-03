Alex Porat

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Alex Porat (credit: Mariah Hamilton)
Music

Premiere: Rising Singer Alex Porat Turns The Tables On Aloof Men With New Single "girlfriend"

After dropping two EPs — her self-titled debut and the self-effacing follow-up 'bad at breakups' — Toronto singer Alex Porat is back with a poppier new sound.

James Keith1970 days ago

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