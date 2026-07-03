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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.khrisd
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids
U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas talks why it took too long for the U.S. Men's National Team to hire new coach Gregg Berhalter and Atlanta United's MLS Cup run.Matt Welty
From a unique structure and laughable team names, to garish uniforms and crazy rule changes, how the sport’s biggest North American league kicked off.Doug Sibor