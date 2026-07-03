Alex Clare

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIERE: Alex Clare - "Sanctuary (Maor Levi Bootleg Mix)"

Over the last few weeks, Maor Levi has been dropping slices of his "Pizza Party Pack," dropping bootleg remixes of tunes from Boys Noize, Passion Pit,

khrisd4598 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (Sub Focus vs. Fred V & Grafix Remix)"

This weekend, we heard Tommy Trash's huge remix of "Endorphins" by Sub Focus, and today Sub Focus has posted an updated, alternate version of this one. We'd just known this as the "DnB Edit" of "Endorphins," but now that we know it was Sub Focus linking up with Hospital boys Fred V and Grafix? Wow. It's just as amazing as when we first heard it, with the drumstep flavor at the second drop; it's just a huge remix of an already-huge tune. Should smash when this one drops on May 21.

khrisd4849 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (Tommy Trash Remix)"

Both versions of Sub Focus' "Endorphins" are smashing it, but upon hearing that Tommy Trash added his touch to this anthem, we're hoping the single for this one is going to be huge. This one premiered on Radio 1, and we're glad someone was recording, as Tommy turned this one into a huge, summer fresh anthem. Big melody, weighty kicks... this remix is all hands-in-the-air flavor. We're assuming this will be on the single's May release, but don't hold us to that.

khrisd4850 days ago
sub focus endorphins
Music

Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins (DnB Edit)"

A few days back, we brought you the massive "Endorphins," which is Sub Focus' next single. We hadn't realized it at first, but he dropped a drum & bas

khrisd4870 days ago
sub focus endorphins
Music

Sub Focus ft. Alex Clare - "Endorphins"

Alex Clare sounds kind of like a UK Ne-Yo or John Legend, right? Maybe I'm bugging. Regardless, Sub Focus is obviously trying to take it "there," and after the smash "Tidal Wave," he's delved into a thumping dubstep tune, truly looking to get the party people's hands held high. Given the title of the song, the feel of the tune makes sense, as there's no bad times being had when this drops. Look for this one to drop in May.

khrisd4872 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App