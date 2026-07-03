Ai Weiwei takes over San Francisco's Alcatraz Island to create an unforgettable, politically-charged art installation.Cedar Pasori
Featured
Meet The Rock's legendary criminals who inspired the disappearing and reappearing prisoners on J.J. Abrams' new show <em>Alcatraz</em>.ShantÃ© Cosme
Music
6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Says He's Down to His Last $1,200 and Unable to Afford Legal Counsel
Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s request was granted after he asked for the appointment of new counsel in documents stating that he is down to his last $1,200.Trace William Cowen
Cardi B doesn't take comments about her legal issues or family lightly, and made a point to put a few trolls in their place amid the latest round.Trace William Cowen