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Latest Stories
Music
UK R&B Will Be Just Fine—Artist Managers, A&R Execs Speak Out
The managers and A&R execs behind artists such as Rebecca Garton, Tiana Major9, Scribz Riley, Tiana Blake and more tell us how R&B from the UK grew new wings.
Jesse Bernard1914 days ago