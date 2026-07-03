Having starred in iconic films such as 'Harry Potter' and 'Die Hard,' Rickman was loved by fans of all ages.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Featured
David Fincher's doing what he does best: directing his lens at Old Hollywood. Here are our thoughts on 'Mank', which hits Netflix on December 4.William Goodman
We know Denzel got robbed for Best Actor for 'Fences,' but will the Academy try to smooth it over this year?Dria Roland
Reacting to a 20-minute, early preview of "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes."MattBarone