Air Vortex

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Latest Stories

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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex Retro "Team Red/Sail"

The Swoosh is all about the team.

Jonathan Sawyer4722 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex Retro "Black/Summit White–Grey"

Retro release from NSW.

Jonathan Sawyer4770 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex VNTG "Vintage Green"

In suede and mesh.

Jonathan Sawyer4778 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex VNTG "Black/Sport Grey"

New Vintage Vortex.

Jonathan Sawyer4827 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex "Mid Navy/University Blue"

Nike has the blues.

Jonathan Sawyer4834 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex VNTG "Mid Turquoise/Total Crimson"

The fresh colorway is available now.

Jonathan Sawyer4847 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex January 2013

Trio drop-off.

Jonathan Sawyer4917 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex VNTG "White/Khaki-Varsity Red"

V-Series variation.

Jonathan Sawyer4952 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Vortex VNTG "Hasta Green/Sunburst"

More Hasta goodness from the Swoosh.

Jonathan Sawyer5002 days ago
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