Air Presto

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Sneakers

Here's an On-Feet Look at the Nike Air Presto "Safari"

Watch out for the Nike Air Presto "Safari" releasing some time this year.

Amir Ismael3814 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Has a Bunch of Colorful Air Prestos Dropping in 2016

Add some color to your Air Presto rotation.

Riley Jones3866 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Might Have Some All-Black Air Prestos On the Way

Nike might be adding an all-black colorway to its upcoming Air Presto releases.

Marco Negrete3896 days ago
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The Nike Air Presto Has a "Woodgrain" Colorway Dropping

The Nike Air Presto has an all-new colorway dropping.

Marco Negrete3938 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Is Trying to Make 2015 the Year of the Air Presto

Air Prestos for all tastes.

Riley Jones3965 days ago
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A History of Nike's Air Presto

size? put together an exhaustive history of Nike's Air Presto and an exhibit of rare pairs.

Pete Forester4046 days ago
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Nike Air Presto "Squadron Blue"

Wolverines.

Jonathan Sawyer4849 days ago
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Nike Sportswear Air Presto

The light-training sneaker comes back fresh for summer.

Complex6284 days ago

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