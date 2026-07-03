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Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of April 1 2017 which includes the Air Jordan 1 Retro OG "Royal" & Jordan 4 Retro x KAWSRich Lopez
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for the weekend of Jan. 28 which includes the Air Jordan 8 Retro "Take Flight" and "CNY" pack.Rich Lopez
Check out Sole Collector's sneaker release date roundup for Jan. 7, 2017 which includes the Nike Kyrie 3, the Air Jordan 1, and the adidas Harden Vol. 1.Rich Lopez
The Air Jordan XI "Space Jam" releases this weekend, but it's not the sneaker you should buy.Russ Bengtson