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Air Jordan 31 Low Black/Gold Release Date Main 897564 023
Sneakers

What Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan 31 Lows Would Look Like

The Air Jordan 31 Low releases in black and gold on July 28, 2017 for $160.

Brandon Richard3304 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 03 11 17
Sneakers

Release Date Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out this Weekend

Check out Sole Collector's weekly sneaker release date roundup for the week of March 4, 2017 which includes the blue Nike Air Max 1 OG "Anniversary."

Rich Lopez3418 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Bulls White Black Red Release Date Main 845037 108
Sneakers

'Bulls' Air Jordan 31s Release on Jan. 7

A new "Bulls" colorway of the Air Jordan 31 is releasing on Jan. 7.

Brandon Richard3489 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Christmas PE Side
Sneakers

It's the Air Jordan 31 With an Air Jordan 13 Twist

Jordan Brand made an Air Jordan 13-inspired Jordan 31 for Christmas Day games.

Brandon Richard3494 days ago
Air Jordan 31 Black Cat Release Date Heel 845037 010
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 31 Gets a "Black Cat" Colorway

An Air Jordan 31 inspired by Michael Jordan's lesser known nickname is releasing next year.

Brandon Richard3499 days ago
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Air Jordan 31 Supernova Release Date Main 845037 400
Sneakers

Another Cosmic Air Jordan 31 Is Releasing On Christmas Eve

Jordan Brand sticks space theme for Christmas Even Air Jordan 31 release.

Brandon Richard3502 days ago
Space Jam Box 4
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Sent Us This Insane Space Jam Box

Take a look at insane box of everything Space Jam and Air Jordan.

Matt Welty3530 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Why the Monstars Became the Inspiration for Jordan Brand’s ‘Space Jam’ Return

The Air Jordan XI "Space Jam" is set to return this year on its 20th anniversary, and Jordan Brand is revealing how the film is inspiring the sneakers now.

John Q Marcelo3532 days ago
N7 Air Jordan 31 854272 003
Sneakers

Limited Air Jordans Raise Money for Native Americans

Release information for the N7 Air Jordan 31.

Brandon Richard3544 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 11 05 16
Sneakers

Release Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out this Weekend

Sole Collector sneaker release dates for the weekend of Nov. 5, 2016.

Rich Lopez3544 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

"Shattered Backboard Away" Jordan 1s, Undefeated x adidas Originals, and more.

Riley Jones3572 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup 10 08 16
Sneakers

Release Roundup: The Sneakers You Need to Check Out this Weekend

Quiet weekend with solid releases ahead.

Rich Lopez3572 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Remember When Michael Jordan Shattered a Backboard?

Jordan Brand is celebrating this story with two sneakers this year, and the brand's VP remembers the moment in Italy.

Matt Welty3579 days ago

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