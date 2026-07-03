Air Jordan 8 Retro

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Air Jordan 8 Retro Women's 'Burgundy' CI1236 104 Pair
Sneakers

New Women's Exclusive Air Jordan 8 Colorway Coming Soon

A new women's-exclusive 'Burgundy' colorway of the Air Jordan 8 is releasing in December 2020. Click here for an official look and additional release details.

Victor Deng2066 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates June 2019
Sneakers

June's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Check out the most important Air Jordan releases dropping in June including the 'Reflections of a Champion' collection, the Air Jordan 4 Flyknit and more.

Sole Collector2601 days ago
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 8 Price Guide

Check out the current after market prices for the Air Jordan 8.

Sole Collector3673 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 8 : The Definitive Guide to Colorways

The Air Jordan 8 Retro is back and in honor of that, we take a look at the lineage of the Air Jordan VIII.

Sole Collector3675 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Brand's Holiday 2015 Preview Is Pure Fire

Check out some of the releases Jordan Brand has set for us this holiday season.

Sole Collector4160 days ago
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Air Jordan 8 Retro - Playoff

Closing out another huge month for the Jordan Brand will be the return of the iconic Air Jordan 8 Retro "Playoff."

Sole Collector4777 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 8 Retro - Playoff

The Jordan Brand's celebration of the AJ VIII's 20th anniversary will continue with the release of the timeless "Playoff" colorway set for later this year.

Sole Collector4835 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 8 Retro - Playoff

The celebration of MJ's third career NBA title will continue later this year with the return of the "Playoff" Air Jordan VIII.

Sole Collector4850 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 8 Retro - Black/Bright Citrus-Deep Royal

The Jordan Brand celebrates the legacy of the Air Jordan VIII this year with a number of old school and new generation colorways scheduled to release.

Sole Collector4856 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 8 Retro - White/Black-True Red

With 2013 marking the 20th anniversary of the Air Jordan VIII, the Jordan Brand is celebrating with the return of the 1993 game shoe in original form.

Sole Collector4915 days ago
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