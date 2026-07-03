A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring the first drop from Dragon Ball Z x Adidas, the 'Fresh Prince' Air Jordan V, and more.Mike DeStefano
Featured
First spotted in 2006, the Air Jordan 7 Low is finally releasing in three NRG colorways for Summer 2018, including 'Bordeaux,' 'Bright Concord' and 'Taxi.'Brandon Richard
From the 'Olympic' to the 'Bordeaux,' here are the best Air Jordan 7s of all time.Victor Deng
Sneakers
'Miro' Air Jordan 7, Soulgoods x Nike Homescape Woven, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week
The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines this week's best releases.Victor Deng