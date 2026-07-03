Air Jordan 6 Retro

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Sneakers

Gore-Tex Air Jordan 6s Drop This Month

Here's an official look at the women's exclusive colorway.

Victor Deng974 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Toro' CT8529 600 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Toro Bravo' Air Jordan 6 Drops This Month

A new Chicago Bulls-esque 'Toro' colorway of the Air Jordan 6 is set to hit stores in May 2023. Click here for a closer look at the new colorway.

Victor Deng1165 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Cool Grey' CT8529 100 Pair
Sneakers

'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 6 Releases Next Month

The Air Jordan 6 is releasing in the fan-favorite 'Cool Grey' makeup in February 2023. Click here for the official details about the forthcoming release.

Victor Deng1274 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Chrome' DX2836 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Metallic Silver' Air Jordan 6 Drops This Month

The original 'Chrome' Air Jordan 6 Low from 2002 is reportedly returning as a high in November 2022. Click here for the early details about the release.

Victor Deng1344 days ago
Air Jordan 6 'Georgetown' CT8529 012 Pair
Sneakers

'Georgetown' Air Jordan 6 Releases in September

A Georgetown Hoyas-inspired Air Jordan 6 colorway is officially releasing in September 2022. Click here for the early info about the upcoming drop.

Victor Deng1425 days ago
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Air Jordan 6 'Red Oreo' CT8529 162 Pair
Sneakers

'University Red' Air Jordan 6s Are Releasing in June

Images of the forthcoming 'Red Oreo' Air Jordan 6 colorway have surfaced along with info pointing to a June 2022 release. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1498 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Bordeaux' CT8529-063 Pair
Sneakers

'Bordeaux' Air Jordan 6s Arrive Next Month

The classic 'Bordeaux' makeup debuted on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992 will inspire an Air Jordan 6 style dropping in September 2021. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1794 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Low 'Dongdan' DC1048-110 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Dongdan' Air Jordan 6 Low

Jordan Brand celebrates Beijing’s annual “Sunset Dongdan” streetball tournament with a new 'Dongdan' Jordan 6 Low releasing in 2021. Hre's a detailed look.

Victor Deng1816 days ago
Air Jordan 6 Women's 'Gold Hoops' DH9696-100 Pair
Sneakers

Women's Exclusive 'Gold Hoops' Air Jordan 6 Is Dropping Soon

A new women's exclusive 'Gold Hoops' colorway of the Air Jordan 6 Retro is set to debut in July 2021. Click here for the release details and additional info.

Victor Deng1856 days ago
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 'British Khaki' DH0690-200 Pair
Sneakers

Where to Buy Travis Scott's New Air Jordan 6 Collab

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are dropping the Air Jordan 6 'British Khaki' collab on his 29th birthday. Click here for the official release date & where to buy

Victor Deng1907 days ago
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Air Jordan Release Dates July 2019
Sneakers

July's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Here are all of July 2019's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about, which includes the 'Michigan' Air Jordan 5 and more.

Sole Collector2574 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates June 2019
Sneakers

June's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Check out the most important Air Jordan releases dropping in June including the 'Reflections of a Champion' collection, the Air Jordan 4 Flyknit and more.

Sole Collector2601 days ago
Sneakers

A Look at This Year's 'OG' Air Jordan 6 Retros

One could make the argument that the Air Jordan 6 has been the shoe of 2014.

Brandon Richard4373 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan World Cup 'Brazil Pack' To Retail for $500

The Jordan Brand joins in on the World Cup celebration with this Brazil-inspired Air Jordan 6 Retro.

Sole Collector4436 days ago
Sneakers

First Look at The 'Red Leather' Air Jordan 6 Retro

The Jordan Brand celebrates Michael Jordan's greatness with this all new Air Jordan 6 Retro in red leather.

Sole Collector4455 days ago
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Sneakers

First Look at The 2014 Black/Infrared Air Jordan 6 Retro

The Air Jordan VI's 23rd anniversary celebration will be capped this year with a much anticipated release of the Black/Infrared colorway.

Sole Collector4459 days ago

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