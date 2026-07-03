Air Jordan 5 Retro

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'Tokyo' Air Jordan 5
Sneakers

Where to Buy the 2025 'Tokyo' Air Jordan 5

This year's 'Tokyo' Jordan 5 retro is releasing on SNKRS this month.

Victor Deng308 days ago
Air Jordan 5 White and Black
Sneakers

New White and Black Air Jordan 5 Colorway Arrives Next Week

The white and black Jordan 5 is available in full-family sizing.

Victor Deng600 days ago
Pair of green high-top sneakers against an orange background
Sneakers

Here's How to Buy the 'Olive' Air Jordan 5

The popular colorway returns in March.

Victor Deng880 days ago
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Navy' Air Jordan 5

The new colorway is expected to drop next month.

Victor Deng995 days ago
Air Jordan 5 V Burgundy Release Date DZ4131-600
Sneakers

Official Look at This Year's 'Burgundy' Air Jordan 5

The beloved colorway from 2006 is reportedly returning to retail in August.

Victor Deng1086 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Craft' FD9222 180 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Craft' Air Jordan 5

A new 'Craft' Air Jordan 5 colorway is expected to drop in June 2023. Click here for an official look and additional details about the release.

Victor Deng1172 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'UNC' DV1310 401 Pair
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'UNC' Air Jordan 5

A new 'UNC' colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is expected to touch down in March 2023. Click here for an early look at the shoe along with the release info.

Victor Deng1314 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Dark Concord' DD0587 141 Pair
Sneakers

'Dark Concord' Air Jordan 5 Gets an Official Release Date

An Air Jordan 11-inspired 'Dark Concord' Air Jordan 5 is dropping in August 2022. Click here for the official release info and a detailed look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1456 days ago
Air Jordan 5 'Jade Horizon' DC7501 300 Pair
Sneakers

'Jade' Air Jordan 5 Is Officially Releasing in April

A new 'Jade Horizon' colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is reportedly releasing in March 2022. Click here for a first look and the early release details.

Victor Deng1575 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Racer Blue' CT4838 004 Pair
Sneakers

'Racer Blue' Air Jordan 5s Get an Official Release Date

A new 'Racer Blue' colorway of the Air Jordan 5 will reportedly be released in February 2022. Click here for the early details including an official look.

Victor Deng1629 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 V Shattered Backboard DC1060-100 Release Date Pair
Sneakers

'Orange Blaze' Air Jordan 5s Are Releasing Next Month

A new 'Orange Blaze' colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is dropping in October 2021. Click here to learn more about the upcoming release and how to buy a pair.

Victor Deng1764 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Hyper Royal' DD0587 140 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Hyper Royal' Air Jordan 5

A new 'Hyper Royal' Air Jordan 5 colorway inspired by the classic 'Stealth' makeup is releasing in March 2021. Click here to learn more about the release.

Victor Deng1955 days ago
Air Jordan 5 PE 'Carolina Blue' Lateral
Sneakers

Air Jordan PEs for UNC Tar Heels Football

The University of North Carolina Tar Heel's football team is getting a new player-exclusive Air Jordan 5 'Carolina Blue.' Here's a closer look.

Victor Deng2000 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Retro Low 'Chinese New Year' DD2240 100 Lateral
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Chinese New Year' Air Jordan 5 Low

A Chinese New Year-themed Air Jordan 5 Retro Low is scheduled to release in January 2021. Click here for a detailed look and additional info.

Victor Deng2016 days ago
Air Jordan 5 Golf 'Metallic' CU4523 003 Pair
Sneakers

This 'Metallic' Air Jordan 5 Is Made for the Golf Course

Jordan Brand is releasing the classic Air Jordan 5 "Metallic" as a golf shoe. Click here for an official look and additional info.

Victor Deng2055 days ago
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Air Jordan 5 Retro 'What The' CZ5725 700 Pair
Sneakers

'What The' Air Jordan 5s Have an Official Release Date

An official look at the 'What The' Air Jordan 5 release has surfaced. The mash-up retro colorway is slated to release in November 2020.

Victor Deng2089 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Pair)
Sneakers

Where to Buy the 'Sail' Off-White x Air Jordan 5

Virgil Abloh's next sneaker release is around the corner. Here are all the retailers stocking Off-White's 'Sail' Air Jordan 5 in Oct 2020.

Victor Deng2097 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Pair)
Sneakers

Why Were the Off-White x Air Jordan 5s Delayed?

The new colorway of Virgil's Off-White Jordan 5 is releasing later than expected. Sources say the delay is over issues with the apparel.

Victor Deng2101 days ago

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