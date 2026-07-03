Air Jordan 35

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Air Jordan 35 Low PE 'Dou' Pair
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Gave This Streetwear Designer His Own PE

Jordan Brand gave fashion designer and founder of apparel label C'est Bon his own promo colorway of the Air Jordan 35 Low. Click here for a detailed look.

Victor Deng1808 days ago
Vistaprint x Kemba Walker Air Jordan 35 Custom
Sneakers

Vistaprint and Kemba Walker Are Auctioning off Custom Air Jordans For Charity

In celebration of National Small Business Week, Vistaprint and Kemba Walker have announced a special charity raffle to help small businesses in Boston.

Victor Deng1898 days ago
Jayson Tatum Air Jordan 35 PE 'Greatest Gift' DD3669 400 Pair
Sneakers

Jayson Tatum's 'Greatest Gift' Air Jordan 35 PE Is Releasing Soon

Jayson Tatum's player-exclusive 'Greatest Gift' colorway of the Air Jordan 35 is releasing in March 2021. Click here for the official release details.

Victor Deng1953 days ago
Air Jordan 35 'All Star' DJ6166 006 Pair
Sneakers

'All-Star' Air Jordan 35s Are Coming Soon

Official images of the latest Air Jordan 35 'All-Star' have surfaced. Click here for additional release info and a detailed look at the pair.

Victor Deng1965 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates
Sneakers

February's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the 'Carmine' Air Jordan 6 to the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 3, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about for February 2021.

Sole Collector1993 days ago
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Clot x Air Jordan 14 Retro Low DC9857 200 Heel
Sneakers

Release Dates and Retailer List for CLOT's Air Jordan Collection

Clot's latest collaboration with Jordan Brand includes new iterations of the Air Jordan 14 Low and the Air Jordan 35. Here are the official release details.

Victor Deng2002 days ago
Edison Chen Clot x Air Jordan 14 Retro Low DC9857 200
Sneakers

Edison Chen Speaks on Upcoming Clot x Air Jordan Collection

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Clot co-founder Edison Chen talks about his new Air Jordan collab, Clot's relationship with Jordan Brand, and more.

Ben Felderstein2002 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low 'Street Hawker' CV1628 800 Release Date
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Street Hawker' Nike SB Dunk Low Pro to 'Sun' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker relaeses.

Mike DeStefano2006 days ago
Air Jordan 35 'Paris' DD3668 100 Pair
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 35 Is Very Limited

Only 102 pairs of the 'Paris' Air Jordan 35 is releasing. Click here for additional info and an official look at the shoe.

Victor Deng2018 days ago
Titan x Air Jordan 23 XX3 Release Date CZ6222 001 Profile
Sneakers

January's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Air Jordan 'Chinese New Year' collection to Titan's Air Jordan collabs, here are the most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about.

Sole Collector2021 days ago
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Titan x Air Jordan 23 & Air Jordan 35
Sneakers

Titan's Air Jordans Are a History Lesson in Filipino Sneaker Culture

Philippines retailer Titan is releasing its first Air Jordan collaboration. Find out why the moment is important for Filipino sneaker culture in this interview.

Riley Jones2032 days ago
Titan x Air Jordan 35 XXXV Release Date DD4701 001 On Foot
Sneakers

The Titan x Air Jordan 35 Begins Releasing Next Week

The Manila-based retailer Titan has an Air Jordan 35 collab on the way. Click here to learn about the release date info & more.

Victor Deng2037 days ago
Best Air Jordans of 2020
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2020

Top Jordan release of the year? After arguing over Dior Jordan 1s, Jordan 35s, and more, these are Complex's picks for the best Air Jordans of 2020.

Riley Jones2047 days ago
Best New Sneakers 2020
Sneakers

The Best New Sneakers of 2020

Top sneaker releases of the year. From the Yeezy Foam RNNR to the Nike LeBron 18, here are Complex's picks for best new sneakers of 2020.

Brendan Dunne2053 days ago

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