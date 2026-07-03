Air Jordan 3 Retro

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sneakers

Air Jordan 3 'Palomino' Just Dropped Early

For a limited time on Jordan Brand's Instagram store.

Victor Deng1101 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Archaeo Brown' DR8869 200 Pair
Sneakers

'Archaeo Brown' Air Jordan 3 Drops in October

A new 'Archaeo Brown' iteration of the popular Air Jordan 3 is dropping in October 2022. Click here for an official look and the release details.

Victor Deng1391 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Black Gold' CK9246 067 Pair
Sneakers

'Black Gold' Air Jordan 3 Drops in October

A new 'Black Cement'-esque black and gold Air Jordan 3 is officially dropping women's sizing in October 2022. Click here for an official look.

Victor Deng1442 days ago
Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant' CT8532 008 Pair
Sneakers

'Desert Elephant' Air Jordan 3 Releases In July

A new 'Desert Elephant' colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is officially dropping in July 2022. Click here to learn more about the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1463 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Women's 'Dark Mocha' CK9246 102 Pair
Sneakers

Best Look Yet at the 'Dark Mocha' Air Jordan 3

The women's-exclusive 'Dark Mocha' Air Jordan 3 is officially dropping in May 2022. Click here for the official details of the women's-exclusive look.

Victor Deng1586 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 3 'Muslin' DH7139 100 Pair
Sneakers

'Muslin' Air Jordan 3 Gets an Official Release Date

A new 'Muslin' colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is scheduled to release in March 2022. Click here for an early look at the shoe and the release info.

Victor Deng1586 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Patchwork' DO1830 200 Pair
Sneakers

Man Gets Air Jordan 3 With Hilarious Defect

Shopper purchased the Air Jordan 3 'Patchwork' on the Nike SNKRS app that came with a hilarious defect. Click here to learn more about the flawed sneaker.

Victor Deng1688 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Patchwork' DO1830 200 Pair
Sneakers

'Patchwork' Air Jordan 3s Get an Official Release Date

Jordan Brand is dropping a new DIY-styled 'Patchwork' Air Jordan 3 in November 2021. Click here for an official look and info on how to buy a pair.

Victor Deng1704 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'Racer Blue' CT8532-145 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Racer Blue' Air Jordan 3s Officially Dropping Next Month

The popular Air Jordan 3 is releasing in a new 'Racer Blue' colorway in July 2021. Find the release details and an official look at the shoe here.

Victor Deng1858 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 SP DH3434 110 Pair
Sneakers

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 Is Releasing Again

A Ma Maniére's 'Raised by Women' Air Jordan 3 collaboration is restocking in June 2021. Click here for additional info and a closer look at the collab.

Victor Deng1878 days ago
Advertisement
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 SP DH3434 110 Pair
Sneakers

How to Buy A Ma Maniere's Air Jordan 3 'Raised by Women' Collab

A Ma Maniere's highly anticipated Air Jordan 3 'Raised by Women' collab is releasing in April 2021. Click here to learn how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng1921 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates September 2019
Sneakers

September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, to the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE 'FIBA,' here are the most important Air Jordan releases for September 2019.

Sole Collector2510 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates July 2019
Sneakers

July's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Here are all of July 2019's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about, which includes the 'Michigan' Air Jordan 5 and more.

Sole Collector2574 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates March
Sneakers

March's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Check out the most important Air Jordan releases coming in March including the Aleali May Jordan 6, a new Jordan 3 Tinker, and the debut of the Proto React.

Sole Collector2696 days ago
Sneakers

An Official Look At The 'Wolf Grey' Air Jordan 3 Retro

The Air Jordan 3 Retro returns later this week in an all new colorway.

Sole Collector4387 days ago
Advertisement
Sneakers

Another Look At The 'Wolf Grey' Air Jordan 3 Retro

Get another good look at the next colorway of the Air Jordan 3 Retro set to release.

Sole Collector4390 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App