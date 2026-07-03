A list of this week's most important sneaker releases featuring new pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas. Drops include the 'Raptors' Air Jordan IV, Pharrell x Adidas 'SOLARHU' pack, and more.Mike DeStefano
Featured
Ahead of the 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3's return, we're ranking are the best Air Jordan 3 colorways to ever release.Zac Dubasik
Sneakers
'True Blue' Jordan 3, Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week
The 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best drops.Victor Deng
Here's a breakdown of the 2026 'True Blue' Air Jordan 3.Victor Deng