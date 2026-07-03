Air Jordan 3 Flyknit

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Air Jordan 3 III Flyknit Black Release Date AQ1005 001
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 Flyknit to Debut in Black During All-Star Weekend

The black Air Jordan 3 Flyknit will release in March 18, 2018 for $220.

Brandon Richard3095 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Flyknit 2018 Release Date
Sneakers

Are Sneakerheads Ready for Flyknit Air Jordan 3s?

The Air Jordan 3 will release with a Flyknit makeover in 2018.

Brandon Richard3185 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App