Air Jordan 2 Retro

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Air Jordan 2 II Black Cement Release Date DR8884-001
Sneakers

Closer Look at the 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 2

This Air Jordan 3-inspired colorway is expected to drop in September.

Victor Deng1086 days ago
Air Jordan 2 II Women's Craft Release Date DX4400 118 In Hand
Sneakers

'Craft' Air Jordan 2 Is Reportedly Releasing in January 2023

A new women's exclusive 'Craft' Air Jordan 2 colorway is reportedly releasing in January 2023. Click here to learn more about the forthcoming drop.

Victor Deng1374 days ago
J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 Collab
Sneakers

J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: 'Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story'

The Colombian superstar on the design inspiration for his Air Jordan 2, the importance of discussing mental health, and his friendship with Michael Jordan.

Victor Deng1410 days ago
Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 DQ0558 160 Pair
Sneakers

Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 2 Collabs Drop in July

An official look at New York-based artist Nina Chanel Abney's upcoming Air Jordan 2 collab has emerged. Click here for the collab's official release info.

Victor Deng1481 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 2 'Grey Fog' DN3802 001 Pair
Sneakers

Union x Air Jordan 2s Are Releasing Again

Union reportedly has two new Air Jordan 2 collabs dropping in April 2022. Click here for the early details and additional info about the project.

Victor Deng1528 days ago
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UPDATE: Air Jordan 2 Retro - White/Red

This year's retro selection from the Jordan Brand will also include this original look for the timeless Air Jordan 2.

Sole Collector4469 days ago
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Air Jordan 2 Retro - Purple/Red-Black

The Jordan Brand goes all out with colors and materials for this all new Air Jordan 2 Retro.

Sole Collector4496 days ago
Sneakers

New Images of The White/Red Air Jordan 2 Retro

This year's Air Jordan II Collection by the Jordan Brand will also include a return of the classic White/Red color scheme worn by MJ during his early days with the Bulls.

Sole Collector4506 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 2 Retro - Nightshade

One of the most unique looking Air Jordan 2 styles we've ever seen surfaces on the web once again.

Sole Collector4518 days ago
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Air Jordan 2 Retro - Infrared 23

The Air Jordan 2 Retro will be one of several 'Infrared 23' models released this year by the Jordan Brand.

Sole Collector4557 days ago
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Best Look Yet At The Upcoming 'Cement' Air Jordan 2 Retro

Infrared is everywhere this year as part of the AJ VI's 23rd anniversary, including this all new take on the Air Jordan II.

Sole Collector4574 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 2 Retro - Legends of the Summer

The much talked about Legends of the Summer Collection by the Jordan Brand continues to grow today with a first look at the red-based Air Jordan 2 Retro.

Sole Collector4708 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan Retro 2 - "Candy Pack" Classic Green/Black-White

Detailed look at the classic green based Air Jordan Retro 2, set to release next week as part of the highly anticipated "Candy Pack."

Sole Collector5750 days ago

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