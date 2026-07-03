Air Jordan 13 Retro

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'He Got Game' Air Jordan 13
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'He Got Game' Air Jordan 13 Releasing in Summer 2026

Here's what to know about the 2026 'He Got Game' Air Jordan 13 retro.

Victor Deng362 days ago
Sneakers

The 'Wheat' Air Jordan 13 Returns This Month

Here's an official look at the popular retro.

Victor Deng982 days ago
Air Jordan 13 'Black Flint' DJ5982 060 Pair
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'Black Flint' Air Jordan 13 Drops on SNKRS This Month

A new version of the original 'Flint' Air Jordan 13 is reportedly releasing in April 2023. Click here for the release details of the 'Black Flint' colorway.

Victor Deng1197 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Playoffs' 2023 414571 062 Pair
Sneakers

This Year's 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 13 Releases This Month

The classic 'Playoffs' colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is returning in February 2023. Click here for the official details on the release here.

Victor Deng1261 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'French Blue' 414571 164 Pair
Sneakers

'French Blue' Air Jordan 13 Releases This Month

A new 'French Blue' colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is set to drop in August 2022. Click here for a detailed look at the makeup along with the release details.

Victor Deng1442 days ago
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Air Jordan 13 'Brave Blue' DJ5982 400 Pair
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'Navy' Air Jordan 13 Is Officially Releasing in April

The new 'Navy' Air Jordan 13 colorway is confirmed to release in April 2022. Click here for the early release info about this upcoming colorway.

Victor Deng1554 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Retro 'Court Purple' DJ5982 015 Pair
Sneakers

'Court Purple' Air Jordan 13 Releasing on January 8

A new 'Court Purple' colorway of the Air Jordan 13 is officially dropping in January 2022. Find the expected release date and a detailed look here.

Victor Deng1664 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Retro White/Obsidian/Dark Powder Blue 414571-144 Pair
Sneakers

Charlotte Hornets Colors Appear on This Air Jordan 13

A Charlotte Hornets-colored Air Jordan 13 is reportedly releasing in September 2021. Click here to learn more about the release as well as an official look.

Victor Deng1813 days ago
Air Jordan Release Dates July 2019
Sneakers

July's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Here are all of July 2019's most important Air Jordan release dates you need to know about, which includes the 'Michigan' Air Jordan 5 and more.

Sole Collector2574 days ago
Air Jordan 13 XIII Olive Release Date 414571 006 Main
Sneakers

See the 'Olive' Air Jordan 13 Retro In Detail

A new 'Olive' colorway of the Air Jordan 13 has surfaced.

Mike DeStefano3108 days ago
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Air Jordan 13: The Definitive Guide to Colorways

One of the last models worn on-court by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, today we take a look at the lineage of the Air Jordan XIII.

Sole Collector3892 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 13 Retro Premium 'Reflective Silver'

Another new colorway of the Air Jordan 13 Retro from all angles.

Sole Collector4307 days ago
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Another Look at the Air Jordan 13 Retro Black/Infrared 23

Here's another look at this upcoming Air Jordan 13 Retro, set to release this holiday season.

Sole Collector4315 days ago
Sneakers

Ray Allen Set to Wear 'He Got Game' Air Jordan 13 Tonight With 'Jesus Shuttlesworth' Jersey

Before becoming the NBA's greatest three point shooter of all time, Ray Allen played Jesus Shuttlesworth in Spike Lee's 'He Got Game' film.

Sole Collector4571 days ago

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