Air Jordan 12 Retro

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Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'Cherry' Air Jordan 12

The original colorway is scheduled to return this month.

Victor Deng1011 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 'Field Purple'

The Lakers-esque colorway is expected to land in August.

Victor Deng1087 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf 'Cherry' DH4120 161 Pair
Sneakers

'Cherry' Air Jordan 12 Golf Drops This Week

The popular 'Cherry' Air Jordan 12 will soon be released as a golf shoe. Click here for a first look at the forthcoming release along with the launch info.

Victor Deng1307 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Black Taxi' CT8013 071 Pair
Sneakers

'Black Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Releases Next Week

A new black and gold colorway of the Air Jordan 12 is hitting retail in December 2022. Click here for the official details about the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1330 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro GS 'Emoji' Lateral
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Adds Emojis to This Air Jordan 12

A kids-exclusive 'Emoji' colorway of the Air Jordan 12 is reportedly dropping in June 2022. Click here for a first look at the style and the release info.

Victor Deng1527 days ago
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Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Stealth' Mockup
Sneakers

'Stealth' Air Jordan 12s Are Reportedly Dropping This Summer

The Air Jordan 12 is reportedly hitting shelves in a new 'Stealth' colorway in July 2022. Click here for the early release info and a first look.

Victor Deng1625 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Utility' DC1062-006 Pair
Sneakers

'Utility' Air Jordan 12s Are Dropping This Month

A new Air Jordan 12 'Utility' colorway is dropping in August 2021. Click here for a detailed look and additional info on the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1806 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Twist' CT8013-106 Pair
Sneakers

'Twist' Air Jordan 12s Arrive Next Week

A new 'Twist' colorway of the Air Jordan 12 is currently expected to release in July 2021. Click here for additional info about the release.

Victor Deng1832 days ago
air jordan 12 xii retro reverse taxi 130690 017 pair
Sneakers

'Reverse Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Is Releasing Next Week

The release date and details for the upcoming 'Reverse Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Retro in a 'Black/White/Taxi/Black' colorway. Find out more here.

Riley Jones2459 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Citrin' FW3042 (Lateral)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Adidas Yeezy Powerphase to the Sneakersnstuff x Nike Air Tailwind IV '20th Anniversary, here's a complete list of what's releasing this weekend.

Victor Deng2496 days ago
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Air Jordan Release Dates September 2019
Sneakers

September's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

From the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, to the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE 'FIBA,' here are the most important Air Jordan releases for September 2019.

Sole Collector2510 days ago
Nike LeBron 7 "Christ the King"
Sneakers

Sole Collector Forum Spotlight: What Did You Wear Today?

SC Forum WDYWT heat rocks.

Rich Lopez3788 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 12 Retro - Ray Allen Boston Celtics PE

We're provided with a rare look at an impressive PE done up for Ray Allen during his memorable days with the Boston Celtics.

Sole Collector4537 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 12 Retro 'Gamma Blue' - Release Date

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Brennan Williams4590 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 12 Retro - Taxi // Detailed Look

The holiday season takes us back to MJ's memorable 1996 season with the return of the 'Taxi' Air Jordan 12 Retro.

Sole Collector4610 days ago
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