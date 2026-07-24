Complex spoke to Kyle Morganstein, a PhD student in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the Rizzbot was created.Layla Ahmad
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Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen
Sy The Rapper explains why he made the artificial intelligence Kendrick diss track that went viral, and why he ultimately decided to clarify that it was fake.Jordan Rose
Music
Why Is Patrick Star Singing a Cover of Blackstreet? The Creator Behind the Viral Videos Breaks Down Those AI Cartoon Covers
AI-generated videos of cartoon characters covering mainstream rap and R&B songs are going viral. Complex spoke to the creator behind some of the best videos.Jessica Mckinney