AI Deepfakes

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KATSEYE's Lara Raj with long brown hair, wearing a black outfit and gold jewelry, poses against a blue and pink background.
Music

KATSEYE’s Lara Says 'Disgusting' AI Video of Her Saying Racial Slur 'Genuinely' Breaks Her Heart

The 20-year-old singer broke her silence after a fabricated clip of her spread online.

Alex Ocho2 days ago

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