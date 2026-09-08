ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider—and one of the most powerful people in sports media—looks back on his early side hustles, the scoops he whiffed on, and that time KD grilled him.Thomas Golianopoulos
Featured
From Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ" to Tyga's '$tarface,' music that utilizes AI is becoming more common. These are where 26 rappers stand.Antonio Johri
The First Things First pundit talks about the current sports media landscape, Complex's Power Ranking, and how many times he plans to see LeBron James play this season.Thomas Golianopoulos
Music
Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen