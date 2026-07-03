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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Kathy Griffin’s 22-Year-Old Boyfriend Hard Launch Was a ‘Sociological Experiment’
The comedian posted a photo holding hands with an unidentified younger man on July 9, waited for the internet to react, then revealed the whole thing was a deliberate test of age-gap double standards.
Jade Gomez6 days ago