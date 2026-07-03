Latest Stories
6 Rappers Who Have Referenced Guy Fieri
If You’re Eating This, You’ll Gain Weight.
Here's a Breakdown of Who Has the Largest Vocabulary in Hip-Hop
Chief Keef didn't make the cut.
Here Is a Photo of A$AP Rocky and Aesop Rock Together
Only Rock The Bells could bring these two together.
Aesop Rock and Kimya Dawson Form the Uncluded, Announce Album and Release Music Video
Alt-hip-hop plus anti-folk equals the Uncluded.
Video: Aesop Rock "Homemade Mummy"
Aesop Rock and his pals hit up a retro video game arcade in his latest visual.
Video: Aesop Rock "Cycles To Gehenna"
From Rock's latest full-length, <em>Skelethon</em>.
Music Links of The Day
A review of the 2012 Pitchfork Music Festival, the 5 best underground Houston rappers right now, and Spotify in the USA one year later.
Album Preview: Aesop Rock "Skelethon"
Stream Rock's new project in its entirety.
FYF Fest 2012 Lineup Revealed
The two-day L.A. festival's lineup is looking damn good.
Video: Aesop Rock "Zero Dark Thirty"
Graffiti heads are gonna love this one.
Listen: Aesop Rock "Zero Dark Thirty"
Hear the lead single off Aes Rock's first album in nearly five years.
Live Show Alert: Aesop Rock & Kimya Dawson in Madison, Wis. Friday (5/20)
The odd couple.