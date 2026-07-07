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(L-R) HYEIN, HAERIN, HANNI, and MINJI of K-pop group NewJeans attend the photocall for MUSINSA Pop-up Store Opening Ceremony on April 6, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
Music

NewJeans Teases Comeback as Quartet With Visuals Including Minji

NewJeans teased its return, including Minji but sans Danielle, with "2026 Summer of NewJeans" films and photos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago

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