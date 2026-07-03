Adidas ZX 7000

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Adidas Consortium 30 Years Torsion
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Its ZX Series With the '30 Years of Torsion' Collection

Adidas is celebrating its ZX series by re-releasing OG colorways of the ZX 5000, ZX 6000, ZX 7000, and ZX 9000 as a part of the '30 Years of Torsion' pack.

Mike DeStefano2538 days ago

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