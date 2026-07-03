Adidas-Zx-420

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Sneakers

The Story Behind the adidas ZX 420 "Quotoole" Is for O.G. Sneakerheads

Peter O'Toole and Quote worked on the ZX 420, and Quote talked to End Clothing about how the collaboration happened.

Evan LeBlanc4265 days ago

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