Adidas-Yung-1

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Atmos x Adidas Yung 1 EF2674 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Barbershops Inspire This Atmos x Adidas Yung-1 Collab

Atmos has unveiled an exclusive collaboration on the Adidas Yung-1 inspired by the barber's pole traditionally seen hanging outside of barbershops.

Mike DeStefano2684 days ago
Size? x Adidas Yung 1 'Craft Ochre'
Sneakers

More Exclusive Adidas Yung-1s Are Releasing

UK sneaker retailer Size? and Adidas Originals are debuting an exclusive 'Craft Ochre' Yung-1 on Oct. 20.

Michael Conway2836 days ago
Adidas Yung 1 'Unity Purple' F37071 (Sneakersnstuff Exclusive)
Sneakers

Sneakersnstuff Unveils Exclusive Adidas Yung-1s

Retailer Sneakersnstuff taps funk legend George Clinton to help unveil its new Adidas Yung-1 exclusive pack. Find the release date and more info here.

Riley Jones2843 days ago
Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals
Sneakers

Adidas Originals Confirms Dragon Ball Z Collaboration Details

Confirmed release details for the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Originals sneaker collaboration featuring seven different models representing the series' most memorable battles.

Riley Jones2871 days ago
End. x Adidas Yung 1 'Atmosphere' G27635 1
Sneakers

The Sky Is the Limit for End's Adidas Yung-1 Collaboration

Images of an upcoming collaboration by popular European retailer End. Clothing and Adidas on the recently released Yung-1 model have surfaced on Instagram.

Mike DeStefano2875 days ago
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Adidas Yung 1 Triple Black Release Date G27026 Profile
Sneakers

The 'Triple Black' Adidas Yung-1 Is Ready to Be Your Go-To Sneaker for the Fall

The prefect shoe for fall and winter, the Adidas Originals Yung-1 is served up in a true 'Triple Black' colorway that pairs mesh and nubuck together on the upper.

Brandon Richard2879 days ago
acidhouse adidas size
Sneakers

adidas and Size? Team up for the Acid House Pack

Three Stripes has teamed up with size? to launch the Acid House pack, consisting of exclusive iterations of the Yung-1 and Falcon silhouettes. 

Sam Cole2880 days ago
air jordan 5 international flight release date 136027 148 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete list of the week's most important sneaker releases. This week's breakdown includes pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas including collaborations with C.P. Company, Bodega, SoleFly, and more.

Mike DeStefano2888 days ago
Size? Adidas Yung 1 Acid House Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Size Gives the Adidas Yung-1 a Rave-Inspired Makeover

UK retailer Size collaborates with Adidas Originals on the Yung-1 and Falcon sneakers with an acid house-inspired collaboration. Find more details including the release date here.

Riley Jones2891 days ago
Solebox x Adidas Yung 1 (On Foot with Falcon)
Sneakers

Solebox's Exclusive Adidas Yung-1s Drop This Weekend

The release date and details for Solebox's exclusive Adidas Yung-1 sneakers. See the shoes and the unique lookbook featuring a variety of photographers here.

Mike DeStefano2893 days ago
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Off White x Air Jordan 1 UNC Release Date AQ0818 148 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring new pairs and collaborations from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and Puma.

Mike DeStefano2951 days ago

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