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Music

NewJeans Removes 'NJZ' Branding From Social Media Accounts Amid Contract Dispute

The K-Pop girl group, who recently announced their hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, wiped references of their new name from their social media accounts amid a legal dispute with their company, ADOR.

Alex Ocho464 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner 'Stone Carbon' GY1759 Release Date
Sneakers

'Stone Carbon' Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Drops Tomorrow

A new 'Stone Carbon' colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner is releasing in March 2022. Find the official release details of the shoe here.

Victor Deng1576 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr 'Sulfur' Lateral
Sneakers

'Sulfur' Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr Debuts Tomorrow

Adidas confirms that the new Yeezy Knit Rnr will make its retail debut in the 'Sulfur' colorway exclusively at Yeezy Supply in September 2021.

Victor Deng1760 days ago

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