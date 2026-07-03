Adidas Yeezy 500 High

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Adidas Yeezy 500 High 'Mist Stone' Lateral
Sneakers

A New Adidas Yeezy 500 High Is on the Way

Kanye West's 'Mist Stone' Adidas Yeezy 500 High comes dressed in grey and charcoal tones on the upper. Click here for a detailed look and release info.

seanvillavicencio1753 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 500 High Frosted Blue Release Date Profile
Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High Returns in 'Frosted Blue'

Kanye West's 'Frosted Blue' Adidas Yeezy 500 features bright blue pops alongside greyish, off-white tones on a sneaker slated to release in April 2021.

Brandon Richard1937 days ago

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