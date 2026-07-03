Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleats

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Adidas Yeezy Cleats Red Conversion by Dank Side
Sneakers

What Adidas Yeezy Cleats Look Like Converted to All-Red Sneakers

Dank Customs made "Red October" sneakers out of a pair of Yeezy Cleats.

Brandon Richard3499 days ago
Lamar Jackson Yeezy Cleats
Sneakers

Lamar Jackson Refused to Wear Yeezy Cleats for a Good Reason

Here's why Heisman winner Lamar Jackson wouldn't play in Yeezy cleats this season.

Brandon Richard3501 days ago
Landon Collins Metallic Blue Yeezy Cleats Thumb
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Landon Collins Helped the Giants Win in Metallic Blue Yeezy Cleats

Defensive standout Landon Collins came up big for the Giants in metallic blue Yeezy cleats.

Brandon Richard3505 days ago
Dorial Green Beckham Fined Yeezy Foundation Cleats
Sneakers

Dorial Green-Beckham Was Fined for Fake "Yeezy Foundation" Cleats

Dorial Green-Beckham fined for wearing cleats in support of the fake Yeezy Foundation.

Brandon Richard3507 days ago
Dorial Green Beckham Yeezy Cleats Yeezy Foundation
Sneakers

Dorial Green-Beckham Wears Yeezy Cleats to Support the "Yeezy Foundation"

Dorial Green-Beckham says he wore Yeezy cleats to support the Yeezy Foundation.

Brandon Richard3512 days ago
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Landon Collins Sole Watch Thumb
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Landon Collins Grabs Interception in Custom Yeezy Cleats

Giants safety Landon Collins gets an interception in his custom Adidas Yeezy Cleats.

Brendan Dunne3531 days ago
Yeezy Cleats Outlet
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy Cleats Spotted at Outlet

Redditor claims to have purchased the Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleats from an outlet in California.

Brendan Dunne3550 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleat B42410 Lateral
Sneakers

Will Adidas Make Yeezy Soccer Cleats?

Designer says he's down for more Kanye West cleats.

Brendan Dunne3566 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Yeezy Cleat Sole Swaps Have Already Begun

A predictable development following the introduction of adidas Yeezy cleats is the emergence of Yeezy cleat sole swaps.

Brandon Richard3582 days ago
NFL Bans Yeezy Cleats
Sneakers

The NFL Banned Kanye West's adidas Yeezy Cleats

Players are being fined for wearing them.

Brandon Richard3592 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleat B42410 Top
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy Cleats Already Released

Yeezy Cleat day is here.

Brendan Dunne3592 days ago
adidas Yeezy Cleats Comparison
Sneakers

Watch Us Compare adidas Yeezy Cleats to Yeezy Boosts

Gearing up for tomorrow's release.

Sole Collector3593 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 350 Cleat B42410 Side
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy Cleats Release Tomorrow

Adidas announces a release date for the Yeezy 350 Cleat.

Brendan Dunne3593 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Cleats
Sneakers

Adidas Yeezy Football Cleats Are Actually Releasing

Release info for the Yeezy cleats by adidas and Kanye West.

Brendan Dunne3594 days ago
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