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Adidas Basketball Unveils Its 2021 All-Star Collection
Adidas Basketball has shared a full look at its 2021 All-Star lineup. Click here for a detailed look and how you can buy select pairs from the collection.
Adidas T-Mac Hybrids Inspired By 2004 All-Star Game
Adidas is releasing a pair of the T-Mac Millennium hybrid model inspired by the 2004 NBA All-Star Game and Tracy McGrady's iconic off-the-glass dunk.
Did Adidas Make New Tracy McGrady Sneakers?
A new addition to the Tracy McGrady's T-Mac signature line with Adidas dubbed the T-Mac Millennium has surfaced in three colorways.
Tracy McGrady Will Enshrine a Special Pair of Shoes in the Basketball Hall of Fame
Tracy McGrady is putting a special pair of the Adidas T-Mac 2 in the Basketball Hall of Fame that he once wore to honor his fallen best friend "Lil E."
adidas Is Dropping "Triple White" Basketball Sneakers That Glow for All-Star Weekend
The craziest All-Star sneakers yet.
adidas Is Thinking Pink for These Tracy McGrady Retros
Cam'ron would be proud.
adidas TMAC 1 - Black/Light Scarlet Available
With Chinese New Year officially ushered in over the weekend and NBA All-Star Weekend just ahead, adidas Basketball introduces a new colorway of the TMAC 1 suitable for both occasions.
adidas TMAC 1 - Royal/Medium Lead
Previewed in months past, this new "Orlando Magic" colorway of the adidas TMAC 1 has finally started to hit retail.
adidas TMAC 1 "Year of the Snake" Available
Along with the adizero Crazy Light 2 and Rose 3, adidas Basketball is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a special colorway of Tracy McGrady's TMAC 1 signature shoe.
adidas TMAC 1 - Upcoming 2013 Colorways
After returning to retail in 2012, Tracy McGrady's original adidas TMAC 1 signature shoe is due back out in several new looks next year.
adidas TMAC 1 - Year of the Snake
On February 10, the Chinese Zodiac Calendar will flip from the Year of the Dragon to the Year of the Snake, celebrated with this new colorway of the adidas TMAC 1.