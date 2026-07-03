Adidas T-MAC

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Adidas Basketball 2021 All Star Collection
Sneakers

Adidas Basketball Unveils Its 2021 All-Star Collection

Adidas Basketball has shared a full look at its 2021 All-Star lineup. Click here for a detailed look and how you can buy select pairs from the collection.

Victor Deng1959 days ago
Adidas T Mac Millennium 2004 All Star Game (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas T-Mac Hybrids Inspired By 2004 All-Star Game

Adidas is releasing a pair of the T-Mac Millennium hybrid model inspired by the 2004 NBA All-Star Game and Tracy McGrady's iconic off-the-glass dunk.

Mike DeStefano2789 days ago
Adidas T Mac Millennium 1
Sneakers

Did Adidas Make New Tracy McGrady Sneakers?

A new addition to the Tracy McGrady's T-Mac signature line with Adidas dubbed the T-Mac Millennium has surfaced in three colorways.

Mike DeStefano2957 days ago
worst nba playoff performance tracy mcgrady
Sneakers

Tracy McGrady Will Enshrine a Special Pair of Shoes in the Basketball Hall of Fame

Tracy McGrady is putting a special pair of the Adidas T-Mac 2 in the Basketball Hall of Fame that he once wore to honor his fallen best friend "Lil E."

Mike DeStefano3237 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas TMAC 1 - Black/Light Scarlet Available

With Chinese New Year officially ushered in over the weekend and NBA All-Star Weekend just ahead, adidas Basketball introduces a new colorway of the TMAC 1 suitable for both occasions.

Brandon Richard4904 days ago
Sneakers

adidas TMAC 1 - Royal/Medium Lead

Previewed in months past, this new "Orlando Magic" colorway of the adidas TMAC 1 has finally started to hit retail.

Brandon Richard4936 days ago
Sneakers

adidas TMAC 1 "Year of the Snake" Available

Along with the adizero Crazy Light 2 and Rose 3, adidas Basketball is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a special colorway of Tracy McGrady's TMAC 1 signature shoe.

Brandon Richard4937 days ago
Sneakers

adidas TMAC 1 - Upcoming 2013 Colorways

After returning to retail in 2012, Tracy McGrady's original adidas TMAC 1 signature shoe is due back out in several new looks next year.

Brandon Richard4961 days ago
Sneakers

adidas TMAC 1 - Year of the Snake

On February 10, the Chinese Zodiac Calendar will flip from the Year of the Dragon to the Year of the Snake, celebrated with this new colorway of the adidas TMAC 1.

Brandon Richard4963 days ago
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