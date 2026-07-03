Adidas Release Dates
Adidas release dates highlight key moments such as the original UltraBoost launch in 2015, which revolutionized running shoes with its Boost midsole technology. The calendar also tracks high-profile Yeezy releases, including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 debut in 2016, designed in collaboration with Kanye West. Other notable drops include the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Human Race NMD collection, first released in 2016, and the 2020 launch of the Adidas 4D printed midsoles, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation.
This page serves sneaker collectors and streetwear enthusiasts by providing exact release dates for limited-edition models like the Bad Bunny x Adidas BadBo 1.0 that released in February 2026, making it an indispensable resource for tracking Adidas’ influence on both performance footwear and cultural trends.