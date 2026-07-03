Adidas NMD Hu

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Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD Grey Animal Print Release Date ID1531 Profile
Sneakers

Pharrell and Adidas Are Dropping the 'Animal Print' Hu NMD in Grey

Pharrell and Adidas come together to release another "Animal Print" variation of the Hu NMD, this time a pair styled in grey with black leopard spots.

Brandon Richard1344 days ago
BBC Ice Cream x Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu 'Running Dog' GZ1664 Pair
Sneakers

'Running Dog' BBC x Adidas Pharrell NMD Hu Restocked Today

BBC Ice Cream and Pharrell have a trio of Adidas NMD Hu styles dropping in 2021. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe and the official release info.

Victor Deng1628 days ago
Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Hi GX3872 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Kerwin Frost x Adidas collection to two new colorways of the Nike ACG Air Mowabb, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1704 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Orange GY0095 Pair
Sneakers

Pharrell's Adidas NMD Hu Shoe Is Releasing in Orange

Pharrell's popular Adidas NMD Hu sneaker is dropping in a new orange colorway in June 2021. Here are the official release details and a closer look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1865 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shadow 2.0' 555088-035 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the brand new 'Shadow 2.0' Air Jordan 1 to 'Aqua' Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1893 days ago
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Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu 'Aqua' GY0094 Lateral
Sneakers

Pharrell's Next NMD Hu Release Arrives This Week

Pharrell Williams' Adidas NMD Hu shoe is releasing in a new aqua colorway in May 2021. Here's an official look at the shoe and how to buy a pair.

Victor Deng1894 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu 'Pink' GY0088
Sneakers

Pharrell's Next Adidas NMD Is Releasing This Week

A new 'Pink' colorway of the beloved Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu is releasing in March 2021. Here is a closer look and info on when you can buy it.

Victor Deng1941 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu 'Triple Black Reflective' Top
Sneakers

Pharrell Has Another All-Black Human Race NMD Dropping Soon

A new 'Triple Black Reflective' colorway of the popular Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu sneaker is reportedly releasing in March 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1959 days ago
Air Jordan 12 Retro Low 'Super Bowl' DC1059 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Super Bowl' Air Jordan 12 Low to Cardi B x Reebok Club C collection, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1991 days ago
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu 'Green' FY0089
Sneakers

Another Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Is Dropping This Month

A mint green colorway of the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu is releasing in December 2020. Click here for a detailed look and its official release info.

Victor Deng2034 days ago
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Nike Air Max 95 'Neon 2020' CT1689 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Neon' Nike Air Max 95 to the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2040 days ago
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Group
Sneakers

Another Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Is Coming

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu is releasing in a new brown-based colorway in December 2020. Find launch details and additional info here.

Victor Deng2041 days ago
ComplexLand Sneaker Drops Lead
Sneakers

The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexLand

From exclusive colorways of Pharrell's Adidas NMD Hu to Salehe Bembury's new ANTA collab, here are the biggest sneaker drops that are happening at ComplexLand.

Victor Deng2051 days ago
Air Jordan 4 IV Fire Red 2020 Release Date DC7770 160 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Fire Red' Air Jordan IV to 'Bruce Lee' Nike Kobe 5 Protro, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2061 days ago

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