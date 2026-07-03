Adidas Campus 80s

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Adidas Campus 80s Crop' H03540 Lateral
Sneakers

The 'Crop' Adidas Campus 80s Feature Rolling Paper Uppers

The 420-inspired 'Croptober' Adidas Campus 80s features a tear away outer layer that mimics brown rolling paper, with a hairy grain suede base underneath.

Brandon Richard1187 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup March 28 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s to the 'Cement Grey' Air Jordan 11 Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1208 days ago
Bape x Adidas Campus 80 Top
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Bape x Adidas Campus 80s to the 'Cement Grey' Air Jordan 11 Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1208 days ago
Bape x Adidas Campus 80 Side
Sneakers

Bape and Adidas Launching New Collabs to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Bape is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new Adidas Campus dropping in April 2023. Click here for the official release details and a closer look.

Victor Deng1209 days ago
Bape x Adidas Campus 80 Side
Sneakers

Bape and Adidas Launching New Collabs to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Marking the 20th Anniversary of their partnership, Bape and Adidas are launching a series of new collaborations, beginning with the Campus 80s in April.

Victor Deng1209 days ago
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Darryl Brown holding his Adidas Campus 80s sneakers
Sneakers

Darryl Brown's Botched Adidas Drop: 'Things Have to Be Addressed'

After the Ohio designer's new project with Adidas released out of nowhere, he's speaking out about the ups and downs of the collaborative process.

Brendan Dunne1352 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup October 4 2022
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the return of the 'Argon' Nike Dunk Low to the 'Archaeo Brown' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1383 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Argon' 2023 DM0121-400 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the return of the 'Argon' Nike Dunk Low to the 'Archaeo Brown' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1383 days ago
South Park x Adidas Campus 80s Towelie GZ9177 (Tongue Red)
Sneakers

'Towelie' South Park x Adidas Campus Restocks This Week

Adidas is collaborating with South Park on a new Campus 80s 'Towelie' sneaker for the 4/20 weed holiday on April 20. Find release date details here.

Riley Jones1384 days ago
Size? x Fight Club x Adidas Campus 80 (Group)
Sneakers

Size?'s 'Fight Club'-Inspired Adidas Collab Is Coming Soon

European retailer Size? is releasing new Adidas Originals Campus 80 collaboration inspired by the classic film Fight Club. Click here for release info.

Victor Deng1780 days ago
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A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 SP DH3434 110 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Raised by Women' A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 to 'Hawaii' Nike SB Dunk High Pro, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1915 days ago
Wings + Horns x Adidas Originals NMD R2
Sneakers

Wings + Horns and Adidas Join Forces For Upcoming Release

The Wings + Horns x Adidas Originals Collection is scheduled to release on April 27.

Amir Ismael3384 days ago
Adidas Consortium UNDFTD x Colette
Sneakers

UNDFTD and Colette Team Up for the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange

The UNDFTD x Colette x Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange Pack releases on January 19.

Amir Ismael3475 days ago
Sneakers

High Snobiety Unveils Its Ultra Boost Collab

And a little something extra.

Brendan Dunne3762 days ago

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