The long-awaited relaunch of G4TV goes down on Nov. 16. We spoke to the G4 hosts to get a sense of how it happened and what fans can expect in this new era.William Goodman
Featured
The 6 god kept exclusivity top of mind for the return of NOCTA Manor.Trace William Cowen
From KAT's Jeff Hamilton jacket to Josh Hart's diamond chain, this is how the Knicks celebrated their NBA title in style.Mike DeStefano
From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano