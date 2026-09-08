4Xtra

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4xtra.
Music

Former 'No Jumper' Host 4xtra Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge, Bail Set at $1 Million

The rapper and media personality has been arrested in Los Angeles and booked on a felony charge.

Mark Elibert5 minutes ago

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