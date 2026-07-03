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angel reese
Sports

Angel Reese Breaks the Internet With NBA 2K26 Cover — Caitlin Clark Fans React

Angel Reese lands NBA 2K26 cover, but fans question if Caitlin Clark was snubbed.

Isabella Torregiani373 days ago
Sports

‘The LeBron Era' Mode Coming to ‘NBA 2K24'

NBA 2K's Eras mode debuted last year with time periods focused on Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.

Brad Callas1060 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Sports

Klay Thompson Rips ESPN for Having Ronnie 2K on 'NBA Today': 'Y'all Really Interviewing This Clown' (UPDATE)

Klay Thompson called out ESPN on Monday for interviewing Ronnie Singh, the digital marketing director for 2K, on the network's show 'NBA Today.'

Brad Callas1368 days ago
2K x Puma Court Rider Pair
Sneakers

Puma and 2K Are Dropping a New Collab Soon

Puma tapped video gaming company 2K to collaborate on a collection, which includes a bold new Court Rider colorway. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1862 days ago
NBA 2K League Draft/Mike Stobe/Stringer
Pop Culture

'NBA 2K21' Tweaks Shot Meter After User Complaints

The shot meter for 'NBA 2K21' has been tweaked for lower difficulty levels after complaints that the new system was making it too hard to score.

Gavin Evans2140 days ago
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The 2K Sports logo
Sports

2K Sports’ New Football Games Will Feature Current NFL Players

2K Sports is teaming up with OneTeam Partners and the NFL Players Association to deliver a brand new NFL 2K game featuring current NFL players.

Jordan Rose2178 days ago
The 2K Sports logo
Sports

2K and NFL Partner to Produce Multiple Future Video Games

The NFL and 2K have announced a new partnership.

Gavin Evans2320 days ago
nike lebron 17 bron 2k bq3177 500 pair
Sneakers

You Can Only Get This LeBron Sneaker By Playing NBA 2K20

LeBron James shares the first official look at the 'Bron 2K' Nike LeBron 17. Check out official images of the purple colorway here.

Brandon Richard2453 days ago
Anthony Davis and LeBron James
Sports

'NBA 2K20' Reveals Ratings for Stars

Madden released their ratings on Monday morning, NBA 2K revealed theirs on Monday evening. Check out the latter (or the former) here.

Gavin Evans2559 days ago
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Michael Jordan
Sports

Michael Jordan Investing in eSports Startup

It seems Hornets owner and more meme than megastar these days, Micheal Jordan, is following in the footsteps of Drake and Scooter Braun.

countcenci2822 days ago
Travis Scott
Sports

Travis Scott on Executive Producing 'NBA 2K19' Soundtrack: 'It's an Honor'

Not only does Travis Scott have the No. 1 album in the country right now, but it's also just been announced that he'll be serving as executive producer on the soundtrack for NBA 2K19.

Joe Price2893 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The Sneakers Look Better Than Ever in NBA 2K17

3D scanning catches intricate details on your favorite sneaker models in NBA 2K17.

Brandon Richard3603 days ago
Sneakers

Kevin Durant Covers NBA 2K15

Taking the reins from King James, reigning NBA MVP Kevin Durant is your cover athlete for NBA 2K15.

Brandon Richard4385 days ago
Sneakers

LeBron James Covers NBA 2K14

With the NBA Finals beginning tonight, 2K Sports used the stage to announce the cover athlete for its NBA 2K14 video game.

Brandon Richard4789 days ago
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