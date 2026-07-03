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Ape Drums & 2Deep - "Move That Butt (WUKI Reboot)"
In an era of increasingly over-the-top maneuvers and dance music production gimmicks, it's sometimes vital to step back and breathe in the simplicity of a fresh-ass bootleg or edit. They're by no means the most skillful or difficult moves for producers to make, but a tasty bootleg will put a whole new spin on a track that you'll never be able to unhear, and in the best cases, they make you forget about the OG entirely.
PREMIERE: Soniye x 2Deep - "Bomba"
I'm so happy that I got these guys to give the premiere of this track to DAD. What we have here is a peak hour DJ weapon. It starts off with a moombah
Best of 2013: 2 Deep
2013's been an interesting year for moombahton. The demise of Sazon Booya felt like a black eye at the time, and with people asking if moombahton was
10 Songs With "Twerk" In The Title
2013 can be seen as the year of many things, but one of the most intriguing movements was the impact "twerk" seemed to have. No, not Miley Cyrus gyrat
Major Lazer Releases "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" Remixes via Twitmusic
First day of summer, and what's Major Lazer doing? Oh nothing, just releasing an eight-track remix EP for their "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" single,