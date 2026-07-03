2026 Soccer Tournament

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A group of people wearing red Norway jerseys, sitting in a stadium, looking focused and pensive.
Sports

Norway Fan Goes Viral for Refusing the 'Viking Row': 'It's Factually Wrong'

Emil Lappen sat in silent protest while thousands of Norway supporters rowed around him, and he says he won't budge even if Norway wins the World Cup.

Mark Elibert7 days ago

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