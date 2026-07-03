2016 Throwback Trends

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group of friends holding number shaped ballons celebrating 2016 new years
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2016 Trend Has Everyone Going Back in Time: What to Know

Social media users are looking back at some of the biggest moments and trends that defined 2016.

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