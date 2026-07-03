2016 NFL Draft

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Sports

Eagles Rookie Carson Wentz Talks Redhead Stereotypes, Philly Fans, and QB Sleeves

Philly's newest QB is getting adjusted to his new city.

Maurice Peebles3727 days ago
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Sports

This Jaguars Fan Gave the Best, Most Bizarre Analysis of Her Team’s 2016 NFL Draft

An optimistic Jaguars fan can't hide her enthusiasm for the team's 2016 draft success.

Gavin Evans3728 days ago
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Sports

Eli Apple's Mom Has A Message For "Thirsty Girls" DMing Him After Being Drafted by the Giants

Annie Apple warns those groupies suddenly trying to slide all up in her son's DMs.

Dana Scott3729 days ago
Sports

Ronnie Stanley Interview: Notre Dame Prospect Has Chosen a Different Route to the Draft

Stanley took time out of his busy schedule to talk to us about his decision to stick it out in South Bend and his innovative endorsement deal with Zappos.

Adam Caparell3735 days ago
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Sports

Browns Trade No. 2 Overall Pick to Eagles

Get five picks (including two first-rounders) in return.

Gavin Evans3740 days ago
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Sports

It Ain't Easy Being A Future NFL Superstar

What's it liked getting grilled by the media seconds after you're the first pick in the NFL Draft? Start with terrifying, deblitating, and eye-opening.

Macklin Stern3742 days ago
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