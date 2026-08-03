These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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The classic 1990s alternative rock albums range from $29.99 to $39.98 on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy
From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.Dimas Sanfiorenzo