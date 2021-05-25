After first collaborating in 2019, YMC has reunited with Timex to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Taking on the T80, the duo’s latest efforts combine subtle design elements steeped with utilitarian cues. Crafted in a translucent muted-green guise, the analog watch features a resin case and strap, giving the wearer a slight view of the watch’s inner workings around the edges of the display and a small-yet-substantial logomark.

In keeping with the label’s previous releases, the T80 boasts a range of functions, including a day and date display, 30 meters of water resistance, an INDIGLO® backlight and a comfortable, ergonomic design.

Speaking about the collaboration, Fraser Moss, Creative Director at YMC, said: “Timex the legendary watch company have been adorning the wrists of people for nearly 170 years now and back in the 70s my very first timepiece as a young boy was their Mickey Mouse watch. However, we have turned out attention to their 80s classic LCD the Timex T80...the watch equivalent of synth-pop. This perfect example of future-retro design has been created in an X-ray military green which allows the wearer to peer inside and see the magic workings of a digital watch.”

The YMC X TIMEX T80 is available online now – get a closer look at the watch below.