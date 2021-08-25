London-based clothing imprint YMC is continuing its 25th-anniversary celebrations by linking up with the Museum of Youth Culture for a selection of archived imagery tees.

Championing the impact of youth on modern society, the Museum of Youth Culture is an emerging British archive that celebrates the sounds, styles, scenes, and social movements of youth culture history. Featuring archival imagery from the museum’s catalogue, the collection comprises six t-shirts curated by YMC's creative director, Fraser Moss.

Speaking on the collaboration, Moss said: “This collaboration is close to my heart, British youth culture represented part of the building blocks that created the DNA of YMC. I may not have affiliated myself with all these youth movements but from a distance, I made note of their uniforms and took inspiration thereafter”.

The full YMC x Museum of Youth Culture collection is available to cop now from the YMC webstore.