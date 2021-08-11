London-based imprint YMC has unveiled the lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, inspired by eighteen months of lockdown measures.

Unveiling the latest range of seasonal wears, creative director, Fraser Moss explained: “Antique furnishings, such as Welsh blankets, brocades, and embroideries – these became my inspiration. My aim was to give this collection a homely, folk feel.”

This theme is reflected through the collection's colour palette — which includes a selection of reds, greens, blues and other rich tones — and a slew of interior materials recreated through hand-knit wools, velvets and bouclé. Further offerings feature oversized and unstructured silhouettes, which pay reference to ’80s indie and the early rave scene.

Stand-out pieces include the Labour Chore jacket and a ¾ length coat in Japanese nylon that references the London label’s continued military inspirations and the MA-1 bomber jacket. The military influence is then continued across the Sgt Rock raincoat, complete with a Teflon-coated navy.

A foray of shirting rounds off the drop, with one item featuring asymmetric sections of wool gingham, while another sports a series of embroidered flowers.

Take a peep at the selects below and cop the first pieces now from the YMC web store.