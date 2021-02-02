XXXTentacion's son continues to keep his father's memory alive.

On Sunday, XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard shared a picture of her grandson, Gekyume Onfroy, wearing a diamond chain that has his father's picture framed in the medallion.

"Daddy is with you always my love," Bernard captioned the picture of the sleeping child.

Gekyume celebrated his second birthday in January. To help him ring in another year of life, Gekyume's mother Jenesis Sanchez penned a letter to the late rapper that detailed some of the moments that were stolen from him by death.

"I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you. Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume," she wrote in a letter obtained by XXL. "He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be two, how times passing. He's so grown saying words 'Mama,' 'Papa' when he sees your photos. It's a bittersweet moment for me every time. He's so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can't with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart."

Bernard revealed that Sanchez was pregnant shortly after X's murder in 2018. Gekyume was born several months later, just three days after X was supposed to turn 21.