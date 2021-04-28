The Lake District’s foremost lifestyle and outerwear store Working Class Heroes have just unveiled a new lookbook showcasing their latest range of premium product from the likes of Polar Skate Company, New Balance and Monokel.

Heading out into their local surroundings, the lads from WCH tried on the new 90’s-inspired Polar Big Boy jeans and comfy brushed flannel shirting – which naturally got them thinking about raves, and in turn, their nearby caves to showcase the latest collections from SS21.

One thing led to another and the boys ended up at Rydal Water, small body of water in the central part of the English Lake District. Exploring through the caves up onto the other side and soaking in the views in their local area, the outdoor specialist shop put the latest releases from New Balances to work on the terrain, with Sweden’s finest shades from Monokel the perfect accompniament to allow them to rave in the Cumbrian caves.

Get a closer look at the latest SS21 collections from the likes of Polar, New Balance and Monokel in the lookbook below, and cop all the pieces in the editorial via workingclassheroes.com now.