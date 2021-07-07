Working Class Heroes have just unveiled a new lookbook showcasing their latest range of Carhartt goods.

Founded in 2006 by Thomas Bowden, the UK lifestyle store has been dressing Ulverston and the surrounding areas for over 10 years. First inspired by the Scuttlers of Manchester in the 1870s and their monotony towards life in the slums, the store has since gained a respected reputation in the North of England for its eye for style and flair.

Embarking on an aquatic escapade, the lifestyle lookbook sees the boys from WCH explore the semi-sunny, semi-overcast Lake District via a Carhartt rubber dingy and a slew of swim shorts and graphic tees.

Get a closer look at the summer-ready offering from Working Class Heroes below and purchase pieces from the editorial via workingclassheroes.com now.